Save up to $900 on the latest Samsung Galaxy devices and other great products

Samsung has launched tons of great devices in 2022, and they get even better when you find out that they are letting you save up to $900 on select products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that launched back in January. This budget-friendly smartphone has received an even friendlier price tag, as you can now purchase one for $550 after a 21 percent discount. This model usually goes for $700, which means you can get one and save $150. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage space, a 6.4-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, a long-lasting battery, and other great features.

However, you can get your new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for less if you’re willing to trade in one of your current devices, as Amazon is giving up to $511 Amazon.com Gift Card balance with an eligible trade-in. In other words, you could get your new smartphone for less than $40.

And since we’re talking trade-ins, we must also mention the deals that are currently available at Samsung.com. You can get up to $900 savings on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is now available for just $350 on its unlocked model with 128GB storage space, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and more. Remember that you will have to trade in up to two of your current devices to take advantage of this deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22

If you want more affordable options, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus. The base model retails for as low as $100, while the Galaxy S22 Plus can be yours for $300 if you choose to live with 128GB storage space. You will also find great deals on other Samsung Galaxy products, including smartwatches, earphones, and more, so check them out.