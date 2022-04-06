Save up to $850 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung may be in the middle of a sticky situation due to the Game Optimizing Service, but that doesn’t mean that it makes bad devices. On the contrary, Samsung is one of the world’s top smartphone sellers, and this is because they deliver excellent products.

These devices get even better when Samsung lets you shave some bucks off the final price tag. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra usually retails for $1,200 on its entry-level model, which comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, you can now purchase this amazing phone for just $350 after trading in up to two eligible devices, which means you will be able to bag $850 savings. The best part is that wait times aren’t that long, as you can get the Phantom Black or the Burgundy color variants in your hands today. The Phantom White and Green options will have you waiting until April 12, and if you want the Samsung.com exclusive color, you will be waiting up to 4 weeks.

Of course, you can get the same $850 savings when you opt for the 256GB and 512GB storage models that pack 12GB RAM and the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. These devices will be available for $450 and $550 if you choose to take advantage of this deal. Your purchase will get you four free months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage, and $100 Samsung Credit to spend on accessories for your new devices.

Suppose you’re not into the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In that case, you can also opt for the more affordable options that start at $100 for the base model of the Galaxy S22 or get the Galaxy S22 Plus variant for $300 after an eligible trade-in. Both models start with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 128GB storage as the S22 Ultra. And yeah, they may not be as cool, but they’re still a great option for those looking to get their hands on a new Android device.