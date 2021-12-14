Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, no trade-in required!

There are several great deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The best savings that do not require a trade-in will get you a new unlocked device for as low as $1,000 at Best Buy. However, things aren’t so simple, as you will only be able to score these $800 savings when you choose to activate your device today after your purchase. This will get you a new device with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This device also packs a 7.6-inch foldable display, a 10MP selfie camera, and a triple 12MP camera. Plus, it is the first foldable phone to feature stylus support.

You can also get the same Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Amazon.com, where it sells for $1,350 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $450 savings. Upon purchase, you will also receive a pair of Galaxy Buds 2. You can also choose to trade in your current device to score up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, which means that you could very well purchase your new smartphone for just 841. And since we already mentioned trade-in deals, you can also consider purchasing your new device at Samsung.com, where you will be able to trade in up to two of your current devices to get up to $900 savings and to make things even better, you will also get extra Holiday savings, meaning that you can pick up your new device for $859 and you also get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung's largest and best foldable phone yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports stylus support, and other amazing features.

Unfortunately, Amazon’s deal ends tonight, so you should also check out other Samsung devices that are receiving special Deal Of The Day savings. You will find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Evo MicroSDXC cards, and more on sale.