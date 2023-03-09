We have spotted a huge deal on one of the hottest gaming laptops you can get today, as Amazon’s latest deal is now shaving 29 percent off the Corsair Voyager a1600 Gaming Laptop. This powerful battle station arrives packed with everything you need to run the most demanding games on the market.

You can pick up a new Corsair Voyager a1600 Gaming Laptop for just $2,000, as Amazon’s latest offers get you $800 instant savings on this beast. It comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen R9 6900HS processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB internal storage space, AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics, and more. You also get to enjoy your favorite games on a large 16-inch QHD+ IPS screen, which will reach up to 240Hz refresh rates, a huge trackpad, ultra-low profile Cherry MX key switches, and customizable Stream Deck software.

