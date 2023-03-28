Apple’s iPads are undoubtedly the best tablets on the market, and we have some good news, especially if you’ve been eyeing the iPad Air or the iPad Pro. The 2021 iPad (9th generation) can be yours for $399. This will get you 256GB of storage, plenty enough to store movies, your favorite apps, and songs without ever needing to worry about running out of space.

The iPad Air and the iPad Pro are also fan favorites. The iPad Air 2022 comes with 64GB of built-in storage and a large 1.09-inch display. It’s powered by the Apple M1 chip, ready to cope with any tasks and graphics-intensive you feel like playing. You can save $40, which might not seem like a big deal, but the savings will let you pick up a case or a keyboard to make the most out of your tablet. We also have an excellent guide comparing the iPad 10th Gen vs iPad Air 5.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch might be an underutilized tablet with an insanely powerful M2 chip under the hood. It’s one of the best and largest tablets you can get your hands on today. It’s one of the most powerful, best-looking displays, and one of the greatest tools you can pick up for editing and working.

Despite the software limitations, Apple is slowly adding new features to iPadOS, turning it into an excellent work machine. The Apple Pencil is useful for designers and for signing documents, and the additional accessories make this an excellent laptop alternative with some caveats.