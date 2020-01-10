An immersive cinematic experience isn’t confined only to the movie theaters. With the revolutionary developments in portable projectors, you can now watch your favorite movies in 1080p HD resolution anywhere. The PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector fits comfortably in your pocket and projects to a massive 240 inches.

There’s many useful ways to use the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector. Thanks to the 300 lumen bulb, the projector can display any award-winning movie or TV show with stunning clarity and brightness. Stream directly from Netflix or YouTube. You can also enjoy up to 50 hours of music playback with the built-in Hi-Fi speakers. Plus, you can even play games like Candy Crush.

According to Tech Walls, “The PIQO projector is built to be the pocket-sized entertainment system that you can bring anywhere…This deal might be too good to ignore.” Get the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector today for just $269.99, which is 66% off the original price.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector – $269.99

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!