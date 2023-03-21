We have found some excellent options for those who wish to save big bucks on a new gaming laptop, starting with the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $2,200 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This powerful battle station launched with a $2,800 price tag, meaning you can score $600 instant savings.

Razer’s Blade 14 Gaming Laptop arrives with a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900Hz 80core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX3080 graphics, a stunning 14-inch QHD display with 165H refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Vapor Chamber Cooling, and more to keep you playing for hours.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 14 is an amazing portable gaming laptop that comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you can also opt for more affordable options, including the MSI Pulse GL66, now selling for $1,216 after receiving a very compelling 24 percent discount. This model arrives with a larger 15.6-inch FHD display that won’t be as impressive, but it is still good enough for gaming as it reaches 144Hz refresh rates. It also features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and RTX 3070 graphics.

A more budget-friendly alternative is also available from MSI, as the Stealth 15M sells for $1,099 after receiving a $300 discount. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Other deals that may help you improve your setup include VisionTek’s VT200 USB C Portable Dock with dual display output, including a DisplayPort and VGA port, if you still need one. The best part is that it sells for just $80 after a $20 discount. Or get the VisionTek VT4800 Thunderbolt 3 USB C Hybrid Docking Station with PD for $190, thanks to a 17 percent discount. Finally, you can EZQuest’s UtimatePower 120W power delivery wall charger to your cart, as it now sells for just $60 with $10 savings.