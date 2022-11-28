With Black Friday now in the past, we focus on the best Cyber Monday deals that let you save money. That being said, we strongly encourage you to check out our Black Friday posts, as most of the deals are still live, letting you save hundreds of dollars on smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, smart TVs, laptops, monitors, and tablets.

The Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles on the market today, and it can be yours for as low as $239.99 at Amazon, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen this year on this console. The Xbox Series S Holiday console appears to be a limited-time deal at most retailers. Best Buy and Adorama are also offering the console for slightly more, at $249.99.

Xbox Series S $239.99 $299.99 Save $60 The Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles available today. It packs 10GB RAM, 512GB storage, a custom CPU/GPU, and other great features to have you playing your favorite games. $249.99 Adorama $249.99 Best Buy $239.99 at Amazon

At $239.99, you’re not only getting the opportunity to play AAA titles in your bedroom, living room, or on any display, but you’re also getting the option to stream your favorite movies using one of the best streaming devices. The console comes with 512GB SSD storage, enough to store some of your favorite games, including Grand Theft Auto 5, the new Call of Duty, and other popular titles.

If you’re looking to play games at up to 2K resolution, don’t require or need 4K, and want to take advantage of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision HDR, then the Xbox Series S, is one of the best consoles on the market today. At $239.99, it’s an easy recommendation for any casual and even some hardcore gamers who want to experience the latest graphics on a budget.