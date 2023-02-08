We have great news for anyone looking to upgrade their battle station, or for anyone looking to get their first serious gaming laptop, as today’s offers will help you score huge savings on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,100. This laptop is currently up for grabs at Best Buy, and it comes packed with a stunning 14-inch WQXGA display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get a potent AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, you can also opt for a more powerful version of the ROG Zephyrus 14 that will get you the same gorgeous display, processor, RAM, and Storage, but you get a more potent AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU for $1,400 with $500 savings. Or get the more affordable ROG Zephyrus G14 for $951, thanks to the latest clearance discounts. This model packs AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a more modest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU that will still deliver enough power to run most of the latest games on the market.

And since we’re talking about affordable laptops, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which sells for just $600 thanks to a 25 percent discount. This model features a smaller 12.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, which is more than enough to complete basic tasks.

Another great option for Mac users is the M2-powered MacBook Air, which sells for $1,299 thanks to a $200 discount. This will get you a new laptop with a Space Gray paint job, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. And if you’re looking for a new monitor, remember that the ViewSonic ELITE XG320U 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor is now available for just $800, thanks to the latest offer.