We start today’s deals with insane savings on one of Samsung’s best and largest smart TVs around, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you $3,500 instant savings on Samsung’s 75-inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum smart TV. This excellent smart TV launched last year with a $6,498 price tag, but today’s steal will help you score 54 percent savings, which means you can take one home for just $2,998. You can also opt for the smaller 65-inch model, now selling for $2,498.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B $2998 $6498 Save $3500 The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is one of the most impressive smart TVs to launch in 2022. It features a bezel-less design, and comes in three sizes. It has a gorgeous 8K panel, supporting HDR content, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. If you have the budget and want the best home cinema experience, this is it. $2,998 at Amazon

Samsung’s Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV arrives with a gorgeous 8K Infinity Screen display with 120Hz refresh rates and a nearly borderless design, Quantum Matrix Pro technology that will get you a brighter display with tons of Mini LEDs to get you tons of colors with ultra-fine precision for outstanding contrast. Plus, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 20 neural networks will provide Samsung’s most immersive picture yet with 8K upscaling, Atmos Sound, and more.

Suppose you’re looking for other, more affordable options to upgrade your media setup. In that case, you can also consider picking up Amazon’s 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV, which now sells for $650 after receiving $150 instant savings, or check out other options from Sony and LG that are also getting some interesting discounts, with options starting at $327.

And remember that you can make your smart TV stand out even more with Govee’s DreamView T1 TV Backlights with Camera, now selling for just $75 with a 23 percent discount and the $10 extra savings on the product’s landing page. Or get the more affordable Govee RGBIC TV LED Backlight for just $18.