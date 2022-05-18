Save up to 52 percent on select Razer products

We have great news for every gamer out there who wishes to upgrade his or her battle station, as Amazon is currently having a massive selection of Razer products on sale. You will find everything from gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and even gaming monitors on sale, so let’s get to it.

Amazon’s latest Razer sale is letting you save up to 52 percent savings on select products, starting with the Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is now available for just $48 after scoring a $52 discount which makes it the best deal on this list. The Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, chroma RGM lightning, 7 programable buttons, and mechanical switches that have a life cycle of up to 50 million clicks and up to 50 hours of battery life.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can also consider checking out the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse that now goes for $70 after a 46 percent discount which translates to $60 savings. This model features a 20K DPI optical sensor that’s three times faster and a mechanical, optical switch. And it also delivers more battery life with up to 70 hours of uninterrupted gameplay, and you get eight programable buttons to play with.

Razer’s DeathAdder gaming mouse is also available in a mini model that goes for $24 after a $26 discount, or get the regular-sized models for $21.11 in Mercury White, or $19 in Classic Black, even though you will have to deal with cables in any of these choices.

Moving on to gaming keyboards, we have spotted the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard receiving a 40 percent discount that translates to $80 savings, which means that you can take one of these amazing full-sized keyboards home for $120. Suppose you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can consider the Razer Ornata that sells for $60 after a $40 discount or get the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard for $10 more after the latest $60 discount representing 46 percent savings.

Other deals feature the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, which goes for $40 after a 50 percent discount, or get the higher-end Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, which goes for $65 after a 35 percent discount, which translates to $35.47 savings. And if you’re looking for a new monitor, then you can purchase the Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor for $620 after an 11 percent discount that will get you $80 savings.