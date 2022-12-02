Here are some of the best deals on Sony's wireless headphones, earbuds and wireless gaming headsets that you can buy right now on Amazon

Black Friday might be over, but the deals have stuck around for a little longer, and some retailers, such as Amazon, have discounted popular devices, including the popular Sony wireless headphones and gaming headsets. In this post, we collected some of the best deals on Sony wireless headphones, Sony earbuds, and some gaming headsets that we could find.

You can save up to 51% on selected products, and you could save as much as $126 on the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphone, and up to $52 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 flagship.

We also have excellent guides showing you the best true wireless earbudsas well as the best noise-canceling headphones in 2022

Best Wireless Headphones

Sony is well known for its industry-leading wireless headphones and audio products, and the company has discounted some of its affordable, mid-range, and high-end products. You can save up to $52 on the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones $38 $59.99 Save $21.99 The Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones are some of the best budget wireless audio products on the market. It has 30mm drivers, and a swivel design that lets you pack up and use the headphones. It supports USB-C charging, and it can last for up to 35 hours on a single charge. $38 at Amazon

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS $123 $249.99 Save $126.99 The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones offer dual noise-canceling and extra bass for those punchy and deep soundtracks. The headphones support Alexa and Google Assistant and come with an ambient sound feature that lets you listen to your environment. $123 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $399.99 Save $51.99 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $348 at Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy $348 at Adorama

Sony MDRXB55AP Extra Bass Earbud

Sony MDRXB50AP $28 $49.99 Save $21.99 The Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass earbuds provide punch bass and excellent audio quality at a low price. If you're looking for a wired alternative on a budget, these earbuds will provide immersive experiences, whether you're watching movies, or playing games. $28 at Amazon

Best Wireless Headsets