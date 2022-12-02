Black Friday might be over, but the deals have stuck around for a little longer, and some retailers, such as Amazon, have discounted popular devices, including the popular Sony wireless headphones and gaming headsets. In this post, we collected some of the best deals on Sony wireless headphones, Sony earbuds, and some gaming headsets that we could find.
You can save up to 51% on selected products, and you could save as much as $126 on the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphone, and up to $52 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 flagship.
Best Wireless Headphones
Sony is well known for its industry-leading wireless headphones and audio products, and the company has discounted some of its affordable, mid-range, and high-end products. You can save up to $52 on the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones$38 $59.99 Save $21.99
The Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones are some of the best budget wireless audio products on the market. It has 30mm drivers, and a swivel design that lets you pack up and use the headphones. It supports USB-C charging, and it can last for up to 35 hours on a single charge.
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS$123 $249.99 Save $126.99
The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones offer dual noise-canceling and extra bass for those punchy and deep soundtracks. The headphones support Alexa and Google Assistant and come with an ambient sound feature that lets you listen to your environment.
Sony WH-1000XM5$348 $399.99 Save $51.99
The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.
Sony MDRXB55AP Extra Bass Earbud
Sony MDRXB50AP
The Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass earbuds provide punch bass and excellent audio quality at a low price. If you're looking for a wired alternative on a budget, these earbuds will provide immersive experiences, whether you're watching movies, or playing games.
Best Wireless Headsets
Sony INZONE-H3$78 $99.99 Save $21.99
Like the Sony INZONE H9, the H3 supports 360 Spatial Sound for gaming, and has an ergonomic and soft cushion to play for extended periods. It supports PC and the PlayStation 5, and users can customize their experience using the INZONE Hub software tool.
Sony INZONE-H7$148 $229.99 Save $81.99
The INZONE H7 wireless gaming headset supports 360 Spatial Audio, and can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. It supports PC and PlayStation 5 and has Discord certification to ensure you can talk to friends and teammates while playing. If you're looking for an affordable and reliable gaming headset, the Sony INZONE H7 is a great choice.
Sony INZONE-H9$278 $299.99 Save $21.99
The Sony INZONE H9 wireless headset is one of the best noise-canceling gaming headsets in 2022. It supports 360 Spatial Sound for gaming, and it comes with a soft headband cushion and synthetic leather to keep you comfortable for extended periods. The battery can last up to 32 hours and is compatible with PC and PlayStation 5 consoles.