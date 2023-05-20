It seems Samsung was leaving the best for last, as today’s Discover Samsung deals are insane. You can currently score $5,000 in savings on a new 98-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which means you can take this massive smart TV to your home for $10,000. Indeed, it’s not the most affordable option, but it’s more affordable than paying $15,000 for yours. This 2021 model comes with Quantum Matrix Technology to deliver brilliant and intense content powered by Mini LED tech, with tons of brightness and dimming in all the right areas for enhanced contrast.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV will also upgrade every picture to 4K with AI-based processing thanks to its Neo Quantum Processor 4K, which uses deep-learning analysis to take the signal, source, and scene-by-scene content to deliver the best 4K optimized experience offered by Samsung in 2021. You will also be able to enjoy an excellent audio experience thanks to Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound+, which will make you feel in the middle of the action with directional, realistic sound. And its 120Hz refresh rates with Motion Xcelerator Turbo make this product even more appealing as you will receive minimized blur while it enhances motion clarity, making it an excellent option for those who love gaming.

And since we’re talking gaming, we can also include Discover Samsung’s latest $ 150 instant savings on the Samsung Odyssey G65B QHD curved gaming monitor, which now sells for $550. Or go all out for the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD curved gaming screen that now sells for $2,000.