Save up to $500 on these Chromebook deals this Black Friday

Black Friday is finally here, and we found some amazing deals on Chromebooks for you. Chromebooks offer a cost-effective way to browse the web, and complete tasks on the go, and it’s also an excellent choice for education and some light work-related tasks.

While none of the machines listed below will allow you to run AAA titles, or let you have 200 tabs open in Chrome, they will all offer great performance for listening to music, browsing the web, watching movies, and managing close and personal files. The battery life for most of these devices is also exceptional, and some can last many hours on a single charge, meaning you won’t even have to carry a charger in most cases.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a 13.3-inch display, and it’s powered by an Intel Core i3 chipset, and it has 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage. It can be configured to your needs, but the base model starts at just $199.99, which altogether is already a massive $500 saving.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Save $500 Excellent laptop for all on-the-go tasks, and while working at home, or studying at college.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 costs only $279.97 this Black Friday, and it comes powered by an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The display is a 12.2-inch FHD panel, and it’s excellent for movies.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Save $220 The ChromeBook Plus V2 is a great option if you want something cheaper, and you can save over $220 this Black Friday.

The Chromebook Flex 5 is a great 2-in-1 laptop that comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. We have the Graphite Grey color version on sale, and the 13-inch FHD panel makes it a great choice for movie lovers and those who want more screen real estate.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Save $101 The Chromebook Flex 5 comes in an elegant Graphite Grey color, and it offers a great performance for managing multiple tabs, and getting work done.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 comes with a 14-inch FHD, touch-enabled display, and it’s powered by an Intel Core M3 chip. It has 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s an excellent device to take with you on-the-go, and you can flip the display in any way you want – keep it in tent mode, or use it as a tablet.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 Save $150 The Asus Chromebook Flip can be used in any way you want, and it's perfect for conference calls, watching videos, and writing long documents.

We are constantly working on finding new Black Friday deals, and there are many Chromebooks on sale, already offering massive discounts on a number of different laptops and accessories. Head over to our Black Friday 2021 page to see the deals.