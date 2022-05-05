Save up to $500 on select Nikon cameras and lenses

This week has been packed with outstanding deals on some of the best phones, tablets, laptops, etc. And it’s easy to know why considering that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. However, Mother’s Day deals aren’t the only ones around. We have also spotted a special Nikon sales event over at B&H, where you will be able to score up to $500 savings on select products, including the amazing Nikon D850 and more.

Talking about Nikon is the same as talking about amazing cameras that deliver enduring performance, outstanding image quality, and overall greatness, which makes them some of the best cameras on the market. These cameras get even better when you know you can get them for less. For example, you can currently purchase a new Nikon D850 DSLR Camera for $2,497 after picking up a $500 discount over at B&H Photo Video, and the best part is that you can also score the same fantastic deal at Amazon.com.

The Nikon D850 DSLR Camera features a backside-illuminated full-frame image sensor with no optical low pass filter, 45.7 MP resolution for outstanding dynamic range, up to 9 fps1 continuous shooting at full resolution with full autofocus performance. You also receive a tilting touchscreen, focus shift shooting mode, outstanding battery performance, and much more.

Nikon D850 FX-Format Digital SLR Camera Body Capture every moment with amazing precision and incredible image quality with the Nikon D850 DSLR Camera that comes with a 45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor and other great features.

However, that’s not the only Nikon camera on sale, as you can also check out the Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera, which sells for $2,897 after a $100 discount, or the Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm and 50-250mm Lenses combo for $1,197 after seeing a $150 discount.

Of course, you can also focus on getting new lenses for your Nikon camera. There are several options to choose from, including the Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens that now sells for $897 after $300 instant savings, or the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens that’s also getting a $300 discount, leaving it available for just $ $1,997.