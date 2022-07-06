We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Save $500 on the Panasonic Lumix GH6 Mirrorless Camera

By Samuel Martinez July 6, 2022, 3:45 pm
Panasonic Lumix GH6 Featured Source: Panasonic

We start today’s deals with a great option for those looking for a new video camera, as it supports 5.7K ProRes capture and other great features. This camera will be best appreciated by those more focused on creating video-first content instead of those who want a camera for snapping amazing stills. The latest offer will let you take a new Panasonic Lumix GH6 Mirrorless Camera home for $2,496 after scoring a very compelling $500 discount.

You may think this price may be a bit excessive for a new Panasonic Lumix GH6 Mirrorless Camera, but the issue is that this deal comes bundled with a 12-35mm Lumix f/2.8 camera lens and a bag kit to keep your new baby safe. The Lumix GH6 also arrives with a 25.2MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor, 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-Bit unlimited recording that will let you capture 5.7K 60p, 4K 120p HFR, FHD 300p VFR. Further, you get a Dual I.S. 2, 7.5-Stop 5-Axis Stabilizer, a 100MP handheld Hi-Res mode, and other great features. Just try no stay away from Raw stills, as these may get you excessive noise if there are any shadows in your shots.

Of course, you can also opt for the higher-end Nikon D850 DSLR Camera, which is now available for $2,797 after receiving a $200 discount. However, this model comes without any accessories, meaning that you will most likely have to pay more to equip your camera with a decent camera lens. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can also check out the Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera that goes for $1,599 after picking up the same $200 discount. But then again, you will be forced to get your hands on a new lens.

And it’s not so bad, as B&H is also offering exciting deals on the Canon R.F. 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM Lens that sells for $799 after grabbing a $100 discount. The Manfrotto 502AH Video Head & MT055XPRO3 Aluminum Tripod Kit is also on sale, and you can take one home for $455 after a $50 discount. Or get the more portable DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer that sells for $279 after getting a $160 deal.

