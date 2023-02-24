Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and more on sale

We’re wrapping up today’s deals with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, now available for just $2,000, thanks to the latest $500 discount. This powerful laptop arrives with a potent Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, a 16-inch IPS Type WUXGA display with 165Hz refresh rates so that you can run your favorite games, and even create some content of your own.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with a potent Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, a 16-inch IPS Type WUXGA display with 165Hz refresh rates so that you can run your favorite games,

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Another great alternative arrives with the Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop. It comes with a slightly smaller 15.6-inch display with 240Hz refresh rates, 2ms response times, and QHD resolution. You also get to enjoy all the power of a new Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage space, SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and $150 savings, as this product currently sells for $2,650. And if you want a more affordable alternative, consider going for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which now sells for $723 after receiving a 20 percent discount. This laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics.

And remember that you can also boost your laptop’s performance with a new SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD, now available for $105 after receiving a 30 percent discount, representing $50 savings. Or you can go all out for the 2TB model, as it now sells for $170 thanks to a 35 percent discount, which will get you $90 instant savings. Or you can also check out Samsung’s 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive, as it now sells for $180 thanks to a 25 percent discount.