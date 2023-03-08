Amazon's latest offers have some interesting products for LG fans. They can currently pick up the 2022 version of the LG gram 14T90Q 2-in-1 tablet/laptop for just $1,199, thanks to a 29 percent discount, representing $500 instant savings.

LG's laptops are some of the thinnest and most portable laptops around, making this 14-inch model a desirable option for anyone constantly on the move. This version of the LG gram 14 arrives with an IPS display, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe storage space, support for WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, stylus input, and a convertible design that will let you transform your laptop into a tablet anytime you want.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

A more conventional option comes as the LG gram 16Z90Q Ultra Lightweight Laptop, which arrives with a larger 16-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a very capable NVIDIA GeForce RTX2050 GPU that will help you run a couple of games for $1,499 after receiving a $400 discount. Just don't expect it to run smoothly after a while, considering that LG didn't build this laptop for gaming purposes. However, you can check out MSI's GF63 gaming laptop, which will be great for those planning to start their gaming journey.

You can also add a new monitor to your setup, as a couple of interesting options are on sale. For instance, you can get your hands on a new 27-inch LG 27EP950-B Ultrafine UHD OLED Pro Display for $1,798 after receiving a 40 percent discount. This model usually goes for $3,000, which means you will easily score more than $1,000 in savings. But if you want a more affordable alternative, you can get the 27-inch LG FHD computer monitor with AMD FreeSync for $178 with 11 percent savings.