We wrap up today’s amazing deals selection with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet, which is now available for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This great laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood.

Remember that the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet isn’t your regular laptop, as it comes with a detachable RGB keyboard, which lets you transform it into a tablet anytime you want. It also features Windows 11, so don’t worry about compatibility with your favorite games and emulators.

Suppose you want a more conservative design, which also features a more affordable price tag. In that case, check out the HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, which currently goes for $770 thanks to the latest 6 percent discount that will get you $49 savings. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 16GB RAM to run anything you throw at it. If that’s still too much for your bank account, you can also consider picking up the Acer Nitro 5. This option comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop graphics for $756 thanks to the latest 19 percent discount.

Another great option that’s not necessarily a gaming laptop comes with the LG gram 17. This fantastic laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA RTX2050 GPU, which will also make it an excellent option for those looking for a slim and elegant-looking laptop with tons of power under the hood. In addition, you can take this laptop home for $1,496, thanks to the latest 25 percent discount, meaning that you can save more than $500.

Of course, a new gaming laptop also needs accessories to improve your gaming experience. You can start by picking up a new Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset, as this excellent option now sells for $50 after receiving an insane 38 percent discount. This model usually sells for $80, meaning you score $30. You can use those savings to add a new PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S to your combo. This will also be an excellent addition for those who love gaming with a handheld control instead of having to deal with a gaming mouse and keyboard. It currently goes for $26 after a $12 discount, making it a great buy.