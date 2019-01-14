Save more than $500 on Apple’s refurbished 12” MacBook 512GB

If you need to buy a MacBook and you don’t really care whether its new or not, Woot can help you save almost $550 on your purchase. Just remember that these are refurbished units and that this deal is only good through today.

The current price for a new 12” unit with 512GB is $1599, but right now you can buy Apple’s certified 12” refurbished MacBook in many color options for $1,049. These models are from 2017, and they include dual-core 7th gen Kaby Lake Intel i5 processor, 12-inch Retina display, USB-C port and more. They also include a 90-day warranty. You cal also choose to wait for better deals, or purchase a less powerful laptop.