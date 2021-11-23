Save up to 50 percent on your favorite Logitech gaming peripherals!

Black Friday deals keep getting better for those looking to improve their gaming experience. Right now, you can currently save on the best gaming peripherals from Logitech. First up, we have the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is currently receiving a 22 percent discount on all of its variants, meaning that you can pick one up for just $180 and score $50 savings. This keyboard is a dream for typing or gaming, and you can choose between its three different switches, depending on your preference, as you can choose between clicky, tactile, and linear switches. It is also wireless, so you don’t have to worry about cables getting in the way of your workflow.

We have the Logitech G PRO selling for just $100 after a $30 discount if you’re looking for more affordable options. You can get this keyboard on its regular black color variant or browse through its different special editions to see which one appeals to you. Just don’t expect to save on all of those options. The Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum is still a bit more affordable, going for $90 after a $10 discount. And the Logitech G610 Orion Red is even more affordable after a 50 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at just $60.

Logitech G915 TKL Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Logitech G502 Lightspeed

You can complete your setup with a new Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse that currently sells for $85 after a 43 percent discount that will get you $64.99 savings. This gaming mouse features a Hero 25K sensor, a battery that will give you more than 140 hours of non-stop gaming. You can also opt for the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that sells for $100 after seeing a $50 discount. It featured the same Hero 25K sensor and 11 customizable buttons.

If you want more affordable options, you can consider the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that currently sells for $60 after a $40 discount, or the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse that goes for $30 after a $20 discount. The best part is that this last model comes in five different color options for you to choose from.