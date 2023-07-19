We start today’s deals with an outstanding option for those looking to get a new pair of headphones, as Amazon’s offers will get you an insane 50 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which currently sells for $115. These truly wireless earbuds come in Gray with outstanding features, including intelligent active noise cancelation to keep noise outside to help you focus on your music or your favorite content with Samsung’s Hi-Fi sound quality that AKG has tweaked.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were launched back in 2022, so they’re still an excellent option for those interested in the latest technology. They include an exceptional feature called enhanced 360 audio that will bring out every instrument, tone, and sound to make it feel like the action surrounds you.

You also get an excellent design that will provide a more comfortable fit than the ones you got with their predecessors, and the best part is that they will stay in place even if you’re working out. And they will also be great for making calls, as these earphones’ HD Voice technology can turn any call into an enjoyable experience at any time by separating your voice from surrounding noise, and you will also receive crystal clear sound even in loud spaces.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can pick up a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2, which are now available for $100, thanks to a $50 discount. These headphones also come with active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and other cool features for less. And since we’re already talking about great Samsung products, you may also want to check out the latest savings applied to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5, which now sells for $398 with 21 percent instant savings on its 45mm model with LTE support.