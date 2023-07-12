The final day of the Amazon Prime Day event is here, but there are still many fantastic deals available. iRobot, the leading smart robot vacuum maker, is currently offering 50% off on some of its products. One of their best offerings, the iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550), is currently up for grabs for just $399, saving you 50% instantly.

iRobot Roomba j6+ $399 $799 Save $400 The iRobot Roomba j6+ is the top-of-the-line smart robot vacuum from the company. It's smart enough to avoid pet mess, cords, and other obstacles effortlessly. Plus, it can handle multiple scheduled cleanings each day. $399 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j6+ offers some fantastic features for the price. This smart robot vacuum, powered by the iRobot OS, is intelligent enough to understand voice commands, so you can just tell it to clean the kitchen area, and it obeys instantly. The smart navigation system allows this robot vacuum to avoid pet mess, cords, and other obstacles effortlessly.

It features a powerful 3-Stage cleaning system that adapts to different types of floors and comes with a bag that holds up to 60 days of debris. You can also set it to automatically start cleaning when you leave your home. Not only that, but it also learns and adapts to your home, allowing you to schedule multiple cleaning in a single day.

However, if you're looking for a more affordable smart robot vacuum, iRobot's fantastic Roomba 692 is also available for 45 percent off, bringing down its price to $165. Similar to the flagship iRobot Roomba j6+ 6550, you can pair this robot vacuum with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and ask it to clean your home using schedules.