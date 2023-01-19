Take advantage of the latest offers available on Amazon.com, where you will find the MSI GF63 and other great gaming laptops on sale

We start today’s deals with a very budget-friendly option for anyone looking to get their hands on a new gaming laptop. The MSI GF63 is currently available for just $548 after picking up an insane 50 percent discount. This laptop usually sells for $1,100, which makes it an excellent option for those looking for a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. These laptops will most likely sell out soon, so you must act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

MSI GF63 The MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop has a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a thin and light design that's easy to carry everywhere you go. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, there are several other options for those who miss out on MSI’s deal. For instance, you can also get your hands on a new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i, which is now available for $830, thanks to a 25 percent discount. This 2022 model is a great everyday gaming laptop, packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 15.6-inch FHD display, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Graphics. It also launched with a $1,100 price tag, meaning you can score $270 in instant savings. Another option comes as the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, selling for $650 after receiving a 28 percent discount. However, this laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 5 processor under the hood, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, and $250 savings.

Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can get your hands on a new Acer Nitro 5, as it now sells for $1,329, thanks to an 11 percent discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 167GB RAM, 512GB storage space, WiFi 6 support, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

You can also use these amazing savings to pick up a new Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor for Windows and Mac, as it now sells for $97 after a huge 42 percent discount, or get the Plugable USB 3.0 and USB-C Dual 4K Display Docking Station with DisplayPort and HDMI for Windows and Mac for $149 with 19 percent savings. And if you want a more portable option, you can also get the Plugable Universal Laptop Docking Station for $169 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will get you $40 savings.