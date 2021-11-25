Save 49 percent on the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

V-MODA headphones have quite an amazing reputation in the DJ world. They offer beautifully designed and stylish headphones made with premium materials. However, this also means that they are not as affordable as we’d wish. But that is where Black Friday steps in, and it allows us to get crazy savings on some of the best V-MODA wireless headphones available in the market.

You can currently pick up a pair of new V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for just $180 over at Amazon.com. This option comes in a Rose Gold color option that will help you keep $170 in your pocket. They will work wirelessly and via cables if desired. This last option will provide users with pure analog sounds and zero latency that is a must for DJs and hardcore gamers. They will also give you up to 14 hours of continuous music, and charging won’t be a hassle since it will give you 100 percent charge in 100 minutes thanks to its V-Micro USB cable, but this won’t be an issue if you choose to use them wired, as you won’t ever have to charge them in wired analog mode.

They will also be extremely comfortable and loud as they feature large memory foam cushions and a flexible headband to provide amazing comfort over extended hours of listening time. Their sound will be amazing thanks to their dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification when used with cables, and their wireless mode will deliver CD Quality wireless audio playback thanks to the Qualcomm aptX audio codec. Unfortunately, this saving is only applied to the Rose Gold variant, meaning that you will have to pay $216 for the Matte Black option and $280 for the Matte White variant. But it is still better than having to pay $350 for a pair.

You will also find the V-MODA M-200 ANC Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones receiving a 15 percent discount, meaning that you can get a pair for $425. And the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition with Qualcomm aptX and AAC in Matte White can be yours for $250 after a $100 discount.