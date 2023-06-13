We have excellent news for anyone who loves a beautiful cinematic experience at home, as the Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST projector currently receives an enormous 49 percent discount. Typically selling for $3,300, this excellent ultra short throw projector comes with some of the best features in high-end smart TVs, jaw-dropping sound, and the best part is that you can now get yours for just $1,698.

Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector $1698 $3300 Save $1602 The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,000 Lumens, 30W Dolby Atmos sound to provide clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows, and other great features.

$1,698 at Amazon

The Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser projector is perfect for your media center, as it will deliver a large and bright image with 2,000 Lumens and up to 130 inches of screen area. You also get powerful speakers with 30W Dolby Atmos sound, making the PX1 sound much bigger than it looks without purchasing additional equipment to enjoy room-filling sound.

Of course, you can also opt for a more traditional experience with Hisense’s ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV that now sells for just $350 on its 50-inch model thanks to a 34 percent discount. This may not be as massive as the PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser Projector, but it will be more than enough for your bedroom, and you also get the benefits of Amazon’s Fire OS, which will let you sideload apps, add a VPN to your smart TV and watch anything you want. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also get the 50-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $248 with more than $60 instant savings.

Other great deals will get you $100 instant savings on the recently launched ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum, now available for $1,000 with the on-page coupon. This baby is the industry’s first robot vacuum and mop cleaner with hot water washing to remove any nasty stain from your floor and instantly dries the area with hot air. It’s also the most potent ECOVACS Robot Vacuum ever, with 6000Pa suction power and an upgraded tangle-free rubber brush to help you keep your home clean while watching your favorite content.