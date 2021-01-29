High-speed internet has always been seen as a luxury, but our shift to remote work has made it a necessity. If you have multiple people working under your roof, you need to take extra steps to ensure that your network can handle high-bitrate content consumption, file uploading, and even day-to-day emailing.

Many people think that paying for faster internet will solve their connectivity issues, but your router is just as important as it acts as the road through which all of your wireless devices must travel. Simply put, you need a router that can support high-speed internet if you want everyone to game, work, and stream 4K content all at once. This top-rated Asus router fits the bill, and it’s on sale right now for just $79.99.

This Asus router features dual-band connectivity supporting AC1900 speeds. That means it has a 5 GHz band offering 1300 Mbps of bandwidth and a 2.4 GHz band offering 600 Mbps of bandwidth, for a total of 1900 Mbps that can be accessed at once.

Dual-band functionality allows you to designate devices to particular bands based on their bandwidth consumption. For example, low-powered IoT devices that consume little bandwidth can operate on the 2.4 GHz band, freeing up bandwidth on the 5 GHz band for more data-intensive workloads like online VR gaming. Similarly, you can switch your laptop to the 2.4 GHz connection if your work only consists of simple web browsing and emails.

More importantly, this Asus router delivers 3,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, which is more than enough for most homes. If you need wider coverage, the router’s AiMesh technology lets it connect with other compatible Asus routers to create a mesh network for uniform coverage throughout your home.

At 4.5 out of 5 stars, this dual-band Asus router is one of the most popular routers on Amazon. Best of all, you can purchase it right now for $79.99, or $49 off the price on Amazon. That’s a 38% discount.