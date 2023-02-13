We start today’s best deals selection with the MSI Computer GF63, which currently receives an insane 47 percent discount. This outstanding laptop is perfect for those who wish to take their first steps in gaming, as it is now available for just $579. It usually sells for $1,100, meaning you will score more than $500 in instant savings.

MSI GF63 The MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop has a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a thin and light design that's easy to carry everywhere you go. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The MSI Computer GF63 arrives with more than enough power to run your favorite games, as it packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics under the hood. You also get a large 15.6-inch IPS LCD display in a fairly portable package weighing 4.10 pounds. You also get up to 7 hours of battery life, but that won’t be a real issue if you’re mainly interested in gaming, as you may spend most of your time in your battle station.

Suppose you want a larger display to enjoy your games. In that case, you can check out the 31.5-inch Acer Nitro UHD Gaming Monitor that now sells for just $500 after receiving a very compelling 29 percent discount. It usually sells for $700, which means you could keep $200 in your pocket. This monitor supports AMD FreeSync and tops out at 144Hz refresh rates. And you can also use those $200 savings to pick up a new SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless 2023 edition, which is now going for $199.99 with $50 instant savings.

You can also take advantage of Satechi’s latest offer, which will let you save 20 percent sitewide to help the victims of the two massive earthquakes that struck the southeastern part of Türkiye. Savings will be available for those who enter code DONATE at checkout, and the best part is that 10 percent of Satechi’s website sales will go to the Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund. You have until February 17 to take advantage of this offer and support those in need.