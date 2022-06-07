Save up to $449 on the latest iPad Pro models

Apple has rocked the world by announcing new generation M2 processors during yesterday’s keynote at WWDC 2022. However, Apple’s first-generation silicon is still relevant and more powerful than tons of other processors on the market, which means that getting an M1-powered device is still a great thing in 2022. Indeed, you may have the previous generation MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac Mini in mind, but we are talking about Apple’s most powerful tablet. Especially considering the M1-powered iPad Pro is now on sale, with savings going up to $449 depending on the model you want to take home.

Amazon is giving tons of love and considerable discounts to the 2021 iPad Pro models. You can now purchase the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi-only support and 256GB storage space for $1,099 after receiving an 8 percent discount that will translate to $100 savings on the Silver colored variant. Or you can pick up the 512GB storage model for $1,300 after a $99 discount.

However, the best savings come with the 2TB storage model featuring LTE connectivity. It is now selling for $1,950 after receiving a very attractive 19 percent discount that will help you keep $449 in your pocket. But you can also opt for the Wi-Fi-only model that sells for $1,950 after a $149 discount. Unfortunately, these savings are only applied to the Silver colored models, so you will have to wait to score some savings on the Space Gray variants.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a TrueDepth camera system with an ultra-wide camera with Center Stage, and Face ID for biometric verification. You will also get long-lasting battery life, stereo sound, a thunderbolt port to connect external storage drives, displays, and more.

iPad Pro Apple’s latest iPad Pro models pack tons of power under the hood thanks to Apple’s M1 chip. It is the company’s best iPad and one of the best tools available for creators who don’t want to carry a laptop everywhere they go. You will enjoy excellent graphics, an all-day battery, incredible sound, and more, so check it out.

And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can also check out the 11-inch iPad Pro which starts at $740 after the latest $59 savings. This deal will get you a new iPad Pro model with a smaller display, 128GB storage space, and the same M1 chip under the hood.