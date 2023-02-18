Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Sony A90J BRAVIA XR OLED 4k Smart TV and more on sale

Amazon’s latest deals are insane, as you can now get your hands on one of Sony’s best smart TVs for just a fraction of the price, as the 55-inch Sony A90J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is receiving a massive price cut. This smart TV usually sells for $2,500, but you can take one home for just $1,398. I suggest you hurry up, as we don’t know if this deal will last long.

Sony A90J Bravia XR Master 4K OLED TV

Sony’s A90J TV BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa compatibility is one of the best smart TVs you can get, as it comes with a cognitive processor XR, which delivers revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Sony’s A90J series smart TV arrives with a stunning OLED 4K display with 120Hz refresh rates, tons of great features including XR Picture, XR OLED Contrast Pro for immersive depth and realism with ultimate blacks, Triluminos Pro providing accurate colors and see pictures that are natural and beautiful to the human eye, XR HDR Remaster, Sound Position, Acoustic Surface Audio+ and more. Plus, you get support for the best streaming apps and Alexa support. The only downside is that this is the 2021 model, but at least that’s not a deal breaker if you consider you will get more than $1,100 in savings.

Suppose you want a larger screen. In that case, you can also check out the 83-inch model that sells for $5,198 after seeing a 13 percent discount that will get you around $800 savings. Or get the 65-inch model for $2,198 with 12 percent savings.

We have also spotted some great savings on a couple of smart projectors, starting with the LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector that sells for $645 after picking up a 24 percent discount. This product will get you a bright image of up to 1,000 ANSI Lumens and a sizeable 120-inch image. Or get a more portable Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser 1080p smart mini projector that sells for $680, thanks to a 15 percent discount. This will also deliver a large 120-inch image, autofocus, Dolby Digital, and up to 2.5 hours of playtime.