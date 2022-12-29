2022 is going out with a bang and serious deals on Samsung products, as you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $950 after receiving an insane 47 percent discount at Amazon.com. This offer will get you a new factory unlocked device with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside, and a smaller but very convenient 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the cover.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also sports a versatile camera that includes three different 12MP sensors and a 10MP selfie camera, so you will always be able to capture perfect shots. The best part is that this device looks almost identical to its successor, and it also includes stylus support, which means that you can also use this device to become a bit more creative.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also getting a killer discount to close 2022, as you can get your new device for $700 thanks to the latest 22 percent discount. This model has a smaller foldable display and the same processor as the Z Fold 3, but it starts with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, which explains the more affordable price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best and coolest foldable phones on the market. It features a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, stunning specs, stylus support, and other great features.

However, you can also choose to get your hands on the latest iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold lineup; the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also on sale. You can pick one up for $1,550 after receiving a 19 percent discount on its 512GB storage model, making it even more affordable than its 256GB model. In addition, this option comes with a more potent Snapdragon processor, an under-display selfie camera, and other cool features, which makes it one of the best smartphones of 2022.