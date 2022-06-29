Save up to $420 on your new OnePlus device

Early 4th of July deals arrived at OnePlus.com, where you can save on some of the best OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the more affordable OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

Deals start with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which arrives with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration and an $899 price tag. Indeed, this price tag doesn’t show any kind of savings per se, but you will get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro. These new earphones usually sell for $150 and feature adaptive noise cancelation, Quick Charge, that will deliver up to 10 hours of listening time after a short 10-minute charge. And if you’re not interested in the OnePlus 10 Pro, you can also pick up a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for just $100 after the latest discounts.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s latest and best phone on the market, as it comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. You will get other awesome features, including a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display with 120Hz refresh rates and an improved triple camera system co-developed with Hasselblad that includes a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor that will also let you capture 8K video.

However, the best savings come with last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, now selling for $799 after a massive $420 discount. This model comes unlocked with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 120Hz Fluid Display, a 47MP Hasselblad camera, and support for 65W Ultra Fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

You can also check out the Nord N20 5G that is already available for purchase unlocked in the US for $299. This could be one of the best options for those looking to get 5G support and other great features without breaking the bank. And the best part is that buying this phone will get you 20 percent savings on the OnePlus Nord Buds, in case you are interested in buying them together.