Save up to 42 percent on SteelSeries gaming peripherals

SteelSeries is also getting ready to help you celebrate Father’s Day with tons of savings on some of its gaming peripherals, as you will be able to score up to 42 percent savings on select products. First up, we have the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset that is currently available for $203 after scoring a 24 percent discount. This model comes in White, with dedicated DAC and Amp to deliver certified Hi-Res audio for the best experience when playing your favorite games on PC or the latest gaming consoles from Sony. And don’t worry if you don’t own a PS5, as you will also be able to enjoy this headset on your PS4.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also opt for the Black colored variant of the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset, but savings won’t be as significant since this model is priced at $215. But it is still better than paying full retail price.

Suppose you want to go for something a bit more affordable. In that case, we have the SteelSeries Arctis 3 all-platform headset that is now selling for $49 after receiving a 9 percent discount. This wired and budget-friendly option is compatible with your PC and the best gaming consoles on the market, including the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and all your Android or iOS devices. And if you don’t really care about savings, you can also check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset that sells for $350.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset comes with dedicated DAC and Amp to deliver certified Hi-Res audio for the best experience when playing your favorite games on PC or the latest gaming consoles from Sony

SteelSeries gaming deals also let you save on the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard, which now goes for just $34 after the latest 27 percent discount. And you can also pair this cool keyboard with a new SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse that is receiving the best savings on this selection, as you can get one for $70 after the latest 42 percent discount.

And if you’re looking for a gaming controller, we suggest you check out the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller that now sells for $45 after a 25 percent discount. This fantastic wireless gaming controller is compatible with Android devices, Chromebooks, and anything running on Windows, which is excellent for those who like to play retro games on our machines.