The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t the latest Galaxy smartphone around. Still, it’s definitely one of the best Android devices you can get in 2023, especially because of the latest 42 percent discount that lets you pick one up for just $700. This model launched with a $1,200 price tag, but you can take one home and score $500 in instant savings.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all. $1200 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was launched back in 2022, which means that it’s still quite relevant for anyone interested in picking up a new flagship device for less. The Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a powerful 8K camera, a long-lasting battery, and a slot that houses your S Pen. Hence you also get stylus support.

You can also opt for the slightly more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which now sells for $653 with 35 percent savings. This model also comes with 128GB storage space and lots of great features, but I would definitely make an effort to get those extra $50 to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And since we’re always giving you the best deals, we must also include the latest savings applied to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, now selling for $772 with 14 percent savings. This model comes with a large 12.4-inch display, 128GB storage space, an Ultra-Wide camera, and a long-lasting battery.

You can also use those savings to get your hands on a new pair of Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds that are now available for just $80, with $20 savings. And you would still have enough cash to pick up one of the latest deals available on Garmin smartwatches with options starting for less than $100.