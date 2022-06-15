Save up to 42% on Amazon’s best Fire TV streaming devices

We can say lots of great things about Amazon’s products. The company’s smart products and its services represent some of the best options for anyone looking to get a great device without breaking the bank. To make things even better, Amazon’s Alexa is also one of the best digital assistants. It lets you control your Amazon products and other Alexa-enabled devices with a simple voice command.

If that’s still not enough to get you excited, we must also include that Amazon constantly lets users save big bucks on its products. The perfect example of this comes with the latest offer that enables you to save up to $50 on its Fire TV streaming devices, starting with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is now available for $35 after the latest deal that lets you save $20. This fantastic streaming device is listed for $45 after a $10 discount representing 18 percent savings, but you can score better savings by adding promo code ADDFTV at checkout. Unfortunately, these $20 savings can’t be combined with other offers, but it is still an extra $10 savings that will be available until June 30.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, an Alexa Voice Remote that will also let you control your TV. You also get better internals that will let you experience 40 percent more power than the one you get with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which also means faster app starts and more fluid navigation. You will also be able to enjoy smoother 4K streaming, support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is a perfect option for those who want to make their smart TV even smarter and faster with Wi-Fi 6 support and other great features.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also opt for the regular Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote that sells for $25 after a 38 percent discount that will get you $15 savings. But if you want the best deal available, you’d better check out the Fire TV Cube, which comes with a massive 42 percent discount that will help you save $50. In other words, you can get this hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD support, and the latest Alexa Voice Remote for just $70.

You can also check out the Fire TV Stick 4K, which sells for $35, or the Fire TV Stick Lite, which goes for $20 after a $10 discount representing 33 percent savings. Or you can wait until Amazon Prime Day kicks off to see if we can get even better savings.