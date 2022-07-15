Save up to 41 percent on LG’s OLED B1 Series Smart TVs

LG has some of the best displays on the market, making their smart TVs an excellent choice for those planning to buy a new one for their homes. The best part is that these smart TVs are constantly discounted at Amazon.com, which makes them even more attractive for those who are also interested in saving some bucks. For instance, you can purchase one of these great smart TVs starting at $997 after the latest savings.

You can purchase a new LG smart B1 OLED TV starting at $997 after receiving a 41 percent discount representing $703 savings. This will get you a new 55-inch 4K smart TV with 120H refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Gaming mode, and other great features. However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also opt for the larger 65-inch model that now sells for $1,497 after scoring a 35 percent discount that will help you get $803 savings.

And if you want to spend a bit more, you can also consider going for the LG OLED A1 Series that now goes for $947 after receiving a 27 percent discount that will help you keep more than 350 in your pocket. This option comes with a 55-ich OLED display with 60H refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, you can check out the latest 2022 models of the TCL class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR Smart Google TV that now goes for $353 on its 50-inch version. This smart TV usually sells for $430, which means you will be able to score $77 savings. And the best part is that all of these great options will support the best and latest streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and more.