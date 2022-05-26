Save up to 41 percent on the latest Huawei laptops

I must admit that I am still a fan of Huawei products. I’ve been using a Huawei MateBook X Pro since 2018, and I’m still loving this amazing laptop. However, it’s been four years since the launch of this device, and Huawei laptops have only gotten better with time. So, it may be a great moment to upgrade, especially if you consider the latest deals that currently let you save up to 41 percent off the latest Huawei MateBook laptops.

We start today’s deals with a different selection of laptops that will be a great choice for our readers across the globe, as there are tons of Huawei MateBook laptops on sale at Amazon.co.uk. First up, we have the Huawei MateBook D15 available for just £500 after receiving a £310 discount representing 41 percent savings. This fantastic laptop comes with Windows 11 out of the box, an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 15.6-inch display, and a thin and light design.

The Huawei MateBook D15 is available in several configurations, and you can even get one with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for £699 after an 18 percent discount.

Of course, you can also opt for the Huawei MateBook 14, which is now available for $600 after a 37 percent discount. This model comes with a 14-inch 2K FullView Display, an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Windows 10 out of the box. And don’t worry, you will still be able to upgrade to the latest version of Windows, despite the ongoing ban that keeps us from getting these fantastic laptops and more.

The Huawei MateBook D 14 Laptop is another excellent option to consider if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. This model comes with a 14-inch 1080p Eye Comfort Display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for £380 after a 12 percent discount that will help you keep £50 in your pocket. Or get the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for £600 after a £280 discount.

Finally, the Huawei MateBook 14s may be one of the best options to choose from, as it now sells for £900 after a massive £400 discount. This model comes with a beautiful 2.5K FullView Display with 90Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and more.

These offers will be available for 12 days, so you have more than enough time to decide. However, I wouldn’t wait too long, as they may sell out.