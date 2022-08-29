We constantly receive impressive deals from Amazon.com, where you will find a vast selection of Apple products. These deals will help you save on the latest iPad models, accessories for your iPhone, streaming devices, and more. However, the latest offer will let you save on Apple’s latest and best MacBook models, as you can now save up to $400 on the 16 and 14-inch MacBook Pro models.

Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $2,099, representing 16 percent savings. This model usually goes for $2,499, which means that you can keep $400 in your pocket, and it comes with a powerful Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage on its Space Gray color variant. Of course, this also means that you will get a beautiful 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, up to 21 hours of battery life, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, more ports to connect your devices, and other great features.

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are some of the best Macs on the market. They come with tons of power, faster processors, long-lasting battery life, and you get more ports to connect anything you want and need. View at amazon

If you want a smaller option, you can also check out the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which also receives a $400 discount to let you take one home for $2,099. This model shares the same processor, RAM, and features as its larger brother. However, comes with twice as much storage space but a smaller 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio and only 17 hours of battery life.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also opt for the latest 2022 version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $1,199 after picking up a $100 discount on its Space Gray version, while the Silver option goes for $1,228. And if you have your sights set on the latest version of the MacBook Air, you can get one for as low as $1,156 if you can settle for the Space Gray model. This version comes with Apple’s M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display. It launched with a $1,199 price tag, which means you can get yours and save $43.