We start today’s deals with some killer savings on some of the best and most popular gaming headphones around. First up, we have the SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset, now selling for $126 after receiving a massive 37 percent discount. This powerful gaming headset normally sells for $200, meaning you would score $74 in instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this offer.

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset is an excellent addition to your battle station, as it will keep you playing non-stop for more than 20 hours thanks to its long-lasting battery life. The best part is that you can use this headset with your PC, the PS4 or PS5, and its Bluetooth connectivity makes it possible to take calls, listen to music, and VoIP chat while gaming. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider picking up a new SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset, which is also receiving a 37 percent discount. This model typically goes for $100, but today’s offer helps you get your hands on one for $63. The best part is that this option is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch in case you also want to enjoy playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You will also find interesting savings on the Sony-INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset, which now sells for $148 thanks to a 36 percent discount. They are also a great option for those who enjoy spending long gaming sessions on the PC or the PS5. It arrives with personalized 360 Spatial Sound, up to 40 hours of battery life, and a cool design that will deliver a comfortable experience with a soft headband and smooth ear pads. And if you want Sony’s best gaming experience, you can also opt for the Sony-INZONE H9, which now sells for $278 with a seven percent discount.

And if you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider picking up a new Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, a great option for just $40 thanks to a 50 percent discount that will get you the best savings today. The Kraken gaming headset is also compatible with your PC, PS4 PS5, Switch, and the latest Xbox gaming consoles.