Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the MSI Prestige 14 EVO and other potent laptops on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score some interesting savings on a couple of MSI laptops and more, starting with the MSI Prestige 14 EVO, which now sells for $730 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This laptop arrives with a 14-inch FHD display, an ultra-thin and light design, which makes it look elegant and professional. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Iris Xe graphics under the hood. The MSI Prestige 14 EVO also has a MicroSD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and other cool features, which explains why it launched with a $1,149 price tag, but today’s deal will help you save $419.

If you’re interested in more power, consider picking up a new MSI Creator 17. This fantastic laptop usually sells for, 3,499, but today you can get yours for $2,930, which means you can easily get more than $569 in savings. In addition, the MSI Creator 17 will deliver amazing performance thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3080 graphics, and its large 17.3-inch UHD mini LED display with 120Hz refresh rates will help you multitask with ease, as you will have a larger canvas to open as many tabs and windows as you need.

Another great option is the Acer Predator Helios 300, which now sells for $1,100 after a $200 discount. This option comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates and 3ms response times. Or get your hands on a new Corsair ONE a200 Compact Gaming PC, which now sells for $2,600 after picking up a 21 percent discount, representing almost $700 savings. This gaming PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and 1TB storage space.