Take advantage of the latest deals available on Amazon.com, where you will find TCL’s 98-inch XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart TV and more on sale

We start today’s deals with insane savings on TCL’s 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV, which is now available for $4,500 after scoring a 40 percent discount. This huge smart TV arrived with an $8,500 price tag, meaning that you can score a whopping $3,500 discount if you choose to pull the trigger on this deal.

TCL XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart TV TCL’s XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV featured an amazing 98-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, support for the latest and most popular streaming services, including HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, and more. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

TCL’s XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV featured an amazing 98-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, support for the latest and most popular streaming services, including HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, and more. You also get Quantum dot technology to deliver more than a billion colors with great accuracy, improved brightness, and better colors, matching the format used by most cinema screens. This will help you receive an exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance. The best part is that you can use Google digital assistant to help you control your smart Google TV.

Of course, paying $5,000 for a new smart TV may not be for everyone, so we also decided to include other great savings from Amazon.com. You will find the 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV selling for $550 after receiving a very attractive 31 percent discount, which will help you keep $250 in your wallet. And if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider picking up a new 55-inch Samsung QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD smart TV that sells for $1,098, thanks to a $100 discount. Or get a 120-inch canvas for $3,299 when you opt for Samsung’s The Premiere Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Single Laser Projector for Home Theater, thanks to its latest $199 savings.