Here are some of the best deals on our favorite power banks, USB-C cables, and fast-wired chargers from Amazon this Black Friday!

Black Friday 2022 is finally here, and we have some amazing deals on portable power banks, USB-C cables, lightning cables, and fast chargers to help you keep juiced up when you’re on the road, traveling, or hiking with friends and family. We also have a great collection of smartphone deals, earbuds, laptops, and TVs on offer, letting you save hundreds of dollars this Black Friday.

To help you pick the best accessory, we broke down this post into three sections, power banks, charging cables, and chargers. We also have an excellent selection of fast car chargers, and the best USB-C chargers that money can buy in 2022.

Power Banks

Power Banks come in various sizes and form factors. Their primary purpose is to provide an extra bit of juice when you need it the most, and it’s essential if you’re traveling or commuting a lot.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) This slim battery pack from Anker offers a big 5,000 mAh cell. It comes with a battery capacity that is three times Apple's official MagSafe power bank, yet it doesn't add a lot of weight and extra thickness to your iPhone. With strong magnetic strength, the 633 Magnetic Battery snaps easily into place at the back of your iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion $45.49 $69.99 Save $24.5 The Anker PowerCore Fusion might look like a standard fast charger, albeit, a chunky one, but it comes with a built-in 5,000 mAh battery. The PowerCore is a 45W wall charger, with a 20W charging capability when used as a power bank. It comes in five colors and is the ultimate travel companion on longer trips and quick commutes. $45.49 at Amazon

Anker PowerHouse 100 The Baseus USB-C PD Power Bank with its display is a great option for those who prefer knowing the exact quantity of charge in their power bank to keep on top of dying battery levels. The power bank is also available in two colors for more customization options. See at Amazon

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) The Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack features a big 10,000mAh battery. It comes with a lot of features and gives Apple's own offering a run for its money. There is 7.5W of wireless charging support, along with 20W of charging through the USB-C and USB-A ports. See at Amazon

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank is an amazing accessory from the brand. It features a big 10,000 mAh battery cell that can charge your iPhone up to 2 times. The strong magnets help it snap onto your iPhone and hold it in place. One of the great advantages of this magnetic power bank is that it not only features 15W wireless charging, but it is also capable of supplying 20W wired charging. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10000 $16.99 $19.99 Save $3 The Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh battery is portable and ultra-compact, providing multiple charges for your smartphone and other gadgets. It comes in several color options and supports Anker's PowerIQ charging technology for fast and reliable speeds. $16.99 at Amazon

Charging Cables

You can never have too many charging cables, and we recommend opting for a braided cable to extend its lifespan. Here are some of the best and cheapest deals on some of the best-rated cables on Amazon.

Spigen ArcWire USB C to Lightning Cable $16.09 $22.99 Save $6.9 Spigen ArcWire USB C to Lightning Cable is one the best charging cable you can buy for your iPhone 14. It is MFi certified, which ensures perfect compatibility with your Apple devices, and features Durabend technology allowing it to able to withstand more than 10,000 bend lifespan.

$16.09 at Amazon

Belkin Braided USB-C Cable $13.99 $19.99 Save $6 A great option to consider if you have a power adapter with a USB-A output, since it is compatible with almost any device you can think of, and it will last for a while, thanks to its reinforced structure. $13.99 at Amazon

UGREEN USB-C 100W cable (2-pack) $12.79 $16.99 Save $4.2 The UGREEN 100W USB-C to USB-C cable is perfect for charging your smartphone, laptop, tablet, gaming console, and other gadgets. The 2-pack cable comes in various sizes, ranging from 1.6ft up to 10ft. $12.79 at Amazon

Baseus USB-C 100W cable (2-pack) $12.06 $16.99 Save $4.93 The Baseus USB-C cable comes in a 2-pack and supports up to 100W. It can easily charge up your favorite gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as the Nintendo Switch and other devices. If you're after a bargain, this is a perfect alternative. $12.06 at Amazon

Anker Nylon USB C to USB C Charger Cable $13.99 $19.99 Save $6 The Anker USB-C cable is 10ft long and supports up to 100W charging speeds. It's compatible with most modern smartphones, laptops, and tablets and is available in three colors. The new Nylon material also makes the cable last longer and more durable than ever. $13.99 at Amazon

Anker USB-C cable (2-pack) $9.99 $13.99 Save $4 The Anker USB-C cable with two of the same USB-C to USB-A cables included in the box. Each of these are 6ft long, excellent for charging on-the-go and at home. It supports fast charging for up to 15W (3A/5V) and works with most smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. $9.99 at Amazon

Anker 333 USB-C cable $16.09 $19.99 Save $3.9 The Anker 333 USB-C cable includes two 3.3ft long charging cables. Both of these support up to 100W charging speeds, making them ideal for tablets, smartphones, and even laptops. It's available in three colors and three sizes. $16.09 at Amazon

UGREEN USB C (2-pack) $9.59 $11.99 Save $2.4 The UGREEN USB-C to USB-C cable has two identical cables, each supporting up to 60W PD fasting charging speeds. They're compatible with select devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The cables are 6.6ft each, and are durable enough to survive more than 20,000 bends. $9.59 at Amazon

UGREEN USB C to Lightning $10.77 $13.99 Save $3.22 The UGREEN USB-C to Lightning cable is excellent for charging Apple devices, including iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. The 3ft cable is great for those wanting to charge on the go, and there's also a 6ft option for cases when you need to charge further away. $10.77 at Amazon

Fast Chargers

Fast chargers are must-have everyday essentials. Here's a list of some of the best and most reliable brands and chargers that are on sale on Amazon.