Black Friday 2022 is finally here, and we have some amazing deals on portable power banks, USB-C cables, lightning cables, and fast chargers to help you keep juiced up when you’re on the road, traveling, or hiking with friends and family. We also have a great collection of smartphone deals, earbuds, laptops, and TVs on offer, letting you save hundreds of dollars this Black Friday.
To help you pick the best accessory, we broke down this post into three sections, power banks, charging cables, and chargers. We also have an excellent selection of fast car chargers, and the best USB-C chargers that money can buy in 2022.
Power Banks
Power Banks come in various sizes and form factors. Their primary purpose is to provide an extra bit of juice when you need it the most, and it’s essential if you’re traveling or commuting a lot.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
This slim battery pack from Anker offers a big 5,000 mAh cell. It comes with a battery capacity that is three times Apple's official MagSafe power bank, yet it doesn't add a lot of weight and extra thickness to your iPhone. With strong magnetic strength, the 633 Magnetic Battery snaps easily into place at the back of your iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12.
Anker PowerCore Fusion$45.49 $69.99 Save $24.5
The Anker PowerCore Fusion might look like a standard fast charger, albeit, a chunky one, but it comes with a built-in 5,000 mAh battery. The PowerCore is a 45W wall charger, with a 20W charging capability when used as a power bank. It comes in five colors and is the ultimate travel companion on longer trips and quick commutes.
Anker PowerHouse 100
The Baseus USB-C PD Power Bank with its display is a great option for those who prefer knowing the exact quantity of charge in their power bank to keep on top of dying battery levels. The power bank is also available in two colors for more customization options.
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
The Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack features a big 10,000mAh battery. It comes with a lot of features and gives Apple's own offering a run for its money. There is 7.5W of wireless charging support, along with 20W of charging through the USB-C and USB-A ports.
Baseus Magnetic Power Bank
The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank is an amazing accessory from the brand. It features a big 10,000 mAh battery cell that can charge your iPhone up to 2 times. The strong magnets help it snap onto your iPhone and hold it in place. One of the great advantages of this magnetic power bank is that it not only features 15W wireless charging, but it is also capable of supplying 20W wired charging.
Anker PowerCore 10000$16.99 $19.99 Save $3
The Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh battery is portable and ultra-compact, providing multiple charges for your smartphone and other gadgets. It comes in several color options and supports Anker's PowerIQ charging technology for fast and reliable speeds.
Charging Cables
You can never have too many charging cables, and we recommend opting for a braided cable to extend its lifespan. Here are some of the best and cheapest deals on some of the best-rated cables on Amazon.
Spigen ArcWire USB C to Lightning Cable$16.09 $22.99 Save $6.9
Spigen ArcWire USB C to Lightning Cable is one the best charging cable you can buy for your iPhone 14. It is MFi certified, which ensures perfect compatibility with your Apple devices, and features Durabend technology allowing it to able to withstand more than 10,000 bend lifespan.
Belkin Braided USB-C Cable$13.99 $19.99 Save $6
A great option to consider if you have a power adapter with a USB-A output, since it is compatible with almost any device you can think of, and it will last for a while, thanks to its reinforced structure.
UGREEN USB-C 100W cable (2-pack)$12.79 $16.99 Save $4.2
The UGREEN 100W USB-C to USB-C cable is perfect for charging your smartphone, laptop, tablet, gaming console, and other gadgets. The 2-pack cable comes in various sizes, ranging from 1.6ft up to 10ft.
Baseus USB-C 100W cable (2-pack)$12.06 $16.99 Save $4.93
The Baseus USB-C cable comes in a 2-pack and supports up to 100W. It can easily charge up your favorite gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as the Nintendo Switch and other devices. If you're after a bargain, this is a perfect alternative.
Anker Nylon USB C to USB C Charger Cable$13.99 $19.99 Save $6
The Anker USB-C cable is 10ft long and supports up to 100W charging speeds. It's compatible with most modern smartphones, laptops, and tablets and is available in three colors. The new Nylon material also makes the cable last longer and more durable than ever.
Anker USB-C cable (2-pack)$9.99 $13.99 Save $4
The Anker USB-C cable with two of the same USB-C to USB-A cables included in the box. Each of these are 6ft long, excellent for charging on-the-go and at home. It supports fast charging for up to 15W (3A/5V) and works with most smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets.
Anker 333 USB-C cable$16.09 $19.99 Save $3.9
The Anker 333 USB-C cable includes two 3.3ft long charging cables. Both of these support up to 100W charging speeds, making them ideal for tablets, smartphones, and even laptops. It's available in three colors and three sizes.
UGREEN USB C (2-pack)$9.59 $11.99 Save $2.4
The UGREEN USB-C to USB-C cable has two identical cables, each supporting up to 60W PD fasting charging speeds. They're compatible with select devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The cables are 6.6ft each, and are durable enough to survive more than 20,000 bends.
UGREEN USB C to Lightning$10.77 $13.99 Save $3.22
The UGREEN USB-C to Lightning cable is excellent for charging Apple devices, including iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. The 3ft cable is great for those wanting to charge on the go, and there's also a 6ft option for cases when you need to charge further away.
Fast Chargers
Fast chargers are must-have everyday essentials. Here's a list of some of the best and most reliable brands and chargers that are on sale on Amazon.
Anker 735 Charger$41.99 $59.99 Save $18
Anker's 735 GaN charger sports three ports, two USB-C and one USB-A. The combination will allow you to charge any device in your collection conveniently. The presence of a USB-A port is convenient if the OEM sends out a charging cable with that end. And for whenever you want to head out on a trip, the collapsible prongs make it easy to pack.
Anker Nano II 65W$44.99 $59.99 Save $15
The Anker Nano II 65W charger comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for convenient charging. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, and the GaN II technology provides efficient and cool charging in a small form factor to be even more portable. The charger can also charge 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch devices at max speed.
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452$27.19 $39.99 Save $12.8
The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 offers a total of 45W power output and two USB-C ports. This AirPods Pro-sized Super Mini charger can charge iPad and iPhone at the same time.
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652$31.84 $48.99 Save $17.15
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652 offers a total of 65W power out and two USB-C ports. It can charge your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air and iPhone at the same time at maximum speed.
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352$24.74 $35.99 Save $11.25
Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 is the perfect small charger for your iPhone 14. Not only is it 40 percent smaller than Apple's official charger, but you can also use it to charge your AirPods and iPhone 14 at the same time.
Spigen 25W$14.99 $19.99 Save $5
The 27W Spigen charger is once again, an excellent fast and compact charger that lets you improve the charging rate, and juice up your iPhone SE in no time. If you're looking for something that doesn't need deep pockets, it's a great alternative.
UGREEN Nexode Mini 45WWith $10 coupon$29.99 $39.99 Save $10
UGREEN's Nexode Mini offers 45W charging in a highly compact package that's priced quite fair, in our opinion. Its foldable prongs and build quality aren't second to many in the market.
Anker Nano II 30W Charger$19.29 $33.99 Save $14.7
The Anker 30W GaN II charger has a single USB-C port and features a compact and small form factor. It can charge supported devices at up to 30W, and it easily fits in any backpack.
Anker PowerPort PD 2$17.99 $25.99 Save $8
The PowerPort PD 2 is perfect for users who require USB-A or USB-C ports. Its retractable prongs also make it perfect for carrying in an accessory sleeve.