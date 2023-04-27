We start today’s deals with a powerful beast that will be perfect for anyone looking for a new gaming desktop PC, as the ASUS ROG Strix G10DK is now receiving a very compelling 33 percent discount. This amazing gaming battle station typically goes for $1,200, but today’s offer will let you take one home for $800, which means you get to enjoy $400 instant savings.

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK $800 $1200 Save $400 The ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming Desktop PC arrives with AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700X chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, making it more than capable of running the latest games. $800 at Amazon

The ASUS ROG Strix G10DK arrives with AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700X chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, making it more than capable of running the latest games. You also get 512GB storage space, which is more than enough to download and store your favorite data, a customizable ASUS Aura Sync RGB chassis lighting with a transparent side panel included in the box, and more. However, you can also choose to go for a more powerful option with Skytech’s Chronos Gaming PC, which now sells for $1,280 thanks to a 20 percent discount, representing $300 instant savings. This baby comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and a very flashy design.

The best part is that any of those two amazing desktop PCs will get you more than enough savings to add a new 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G32A gaming monitor to your setup, as it now sells for just $190 with 32 percent savings. This monitor comes with a FHD panel with 1ms response times, 165Hz refresh rates, and other features that make it a great option.

You can also upgrade your current battle station with a new GPU, and you can score some excellent savings with the 16GB GDDR6 MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800, which sells for $520 thanks to an $80 discount. Or go for the MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT, now available for $920 with 6 percent savings. Or get more storage space with Corsair’s MP600 PRO LPX 4TB SSD, which now costs $405 after scoring a 15 percent discount. Or get SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro portable SSD for $478 after an insane 47 percent discount.