OnePlus’ previous generation flagship and midranger received some steep discounts, making them some of the best devices to pick up today, especially if you’re after a bargain. The OnPlus 10 Pro rocks flagship specifications and is available for just 484.99 at Amazon. That’s $315 in savings, some of which you could use to invest in one of the best protective cases using our expert guides.

That’s not all. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G also received a $50 discount on Amazon, available for just $249.99. It’s an excellent device, and it’s perfect for taking photos, some light gaming, and browsing the web. If you’re after an even better deal, you’ll be glad to see that BestBuy is offering the device for just $149.99, but that’s only available upon activation.

To give you a quick recap, the OnePlus 10 Pro is an excellent device. It was announced back in January 2022, and it comes equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a large 6.7-inch LTPO 2 AMOLED display with 120Hz display, and it’s an excellent device whether you want to game or do work.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is also discounted, and the phone comes equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD AMOLED display and the midrange Snapdragon 695 chipset. It’s perfectly suitable for some light gaming, browsing, and capturing photos of important moments.