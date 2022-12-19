We start this week with huge savings on one of the best devices in 2022, as the more affordable version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is now even more budget-friendly thanks to a very attractive 31 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest offers will help you end this year with a new smartphone and some extra cash in your pocket, as there are several OnePlus devices on sale, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which now sells for just $550, which is great considering that this device launched with an $800 price tag. In other words, you can pick up a new device in any of its two color options and save $250 on your purchase.

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad, which features a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor to deliver natural colors in every shot, and the capability of recording video at 8K. You also get to watch your favorite content on a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ screen with LTPO 2.0 technology, 65W fast charging, and other amazing features.

Of course, you can also get the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option that comes with the same features. However, you will find yourself paying $800 after the latest 8 percent discount, which will get you $70 savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

A more affordable option comes as the OnePlus 10T, which arrives with a $600 price tag after scoring a $50 discount. This model has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup with a 50MP IMX766 sensor to capture your favorite shots.

And if that’s too much for your budget, I strongly advise you to go for 2021’s OnePlus 9 Pro, as this model is now available for just $340 at the time of this post. The OnePlus 9 Pro arrives with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a Hasselblad quad camera, and 65W ultra-fast charging capabilities. You can also check out the OnePlus Nord N20, which is now going for $230 after seeing a 23 percent discount, but it’s not as fancy or flashy as the other alternatives.