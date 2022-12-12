We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of smartphones for anyone interested in upgrading their current device. You will find incredible savings on devices from OnePlus, Google, and Apple, but today’s best savings come with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is now receiving a 31 percent discount. This model arrived with an $800 price tag on its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space option, but you can currently take one home for $550.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best devices launched by the Chinese company in 2022, as it comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display with dynamic refresh rates that go from 1Hz up to 120Hz, a long-lasting battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charting that will get you a days charge in just 15 minutes and a killer camera with a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, plus two other 50 and 8MP shooters on the back panel, and very effective 32GB selfie shooter. This device also arrives with $250 savings, but you can get your new OnePlus 10 Pro for less, as Amazon is also helping you shave up to $401 with an eligible trade-in that will become available via Amazon.com Gift Card credit.

Of course, the OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with a more potent version that packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood. But this model will cost you $800 after receiving an 8 percent discount, which translates to $70 savings.

Suppose you want more affordable options. In that case, you can check out the OnePlus 10T, which also receives an 8 percent discount. This model usually costs $650, but you can pick one up for $600. However, the same $401 trade-in savings are available with this device, so you can get yours for as low as $249.

And if you want more options, you can also take a look at the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which now sells for $749 after scoring a $150 discount. This is one of the best devices of 2022, so it is a great choice for those planning on upgrading their devices this year. And the best part is that you can use these savings to help you buy a new Pixel Watch, as it now sells for $299 after seeing a $50 discount.

Other great options come from Apple, as the renewed premium version of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro with 256GB storage is now available for just $599 after receiving $120 instant savings and an extra $50 discount with the on-page coupon. And if you want the larger Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can now get one with 128GB storage for $646 after receiving the same $50 savings with an on-page coupon.