Save up to $300 on Samsung’s Gaming Monitors and other great products today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com. The latest offers let you save big bucks on several gaming monitors, starting with the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor, which receives a $200 discount that lets you purchase one for $1,200. This model features a QHD QLED curved monitor with 240Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC & FreeSync.

If you want to go all out, you can also get the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor available for $2,200 after scoring a $300 discount. This model is also curved, it also features 240Hz refresh rates, and support for G-Sync and FreeSync. However, this product is a tad more expensive thanks to its 4K UHD mini-LED display that will deliver fantastic image quality.

Still, you don’t need to spend that much on a new monitor to enjoy extended gaming sessions. You can also consider buying the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 that receives a 16 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $380. This model features QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rates, plus support for HDR10, G-Sync, and $70 savings. You can also consider the Odyssey G5 Series, which comes with a 27-inch WQHD display capable of reaching 144Hz refresh rates. You can get this model for $290 after a $30 discount that may not be as great, but it is better than nothing.

We have also found a huge discount on NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Router that is now available for $213 after seeing a 44 percent discount that will help you save a little over $167. This model comes with AX6600 Tri-Band wireless speed, coverage of up to 2,500 square feet, and supports up to 40 devices.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G5 NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Router

We have also found some savings on Soundcore Bluetooth speakers that will get you up to 32 percent savings, depending on the model you go for. However, these deals will only be available until midnight, so you may want to check them out soon. One of the best options comes as the Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with Hi-Res 30W Audio that goes for $85 after seeing a $21 discount.