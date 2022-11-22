We start today’s deals with a cool selection of laptops that are currently receiving up to 27 percent savings. First up, the very impressive Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is now available for $1,400 after scoring an 18 percent discount. You will also find options from ASUS, Samsung, and more, so check them out.
Amazon’s best Black Friday Deals will let you score a new 2022 model of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 for $1,400 after receiving an 18 percent discount, which translates to $300 savings, as this model usually goes for $1,700. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, a fast Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, long-lasting battery life that will keep you working for up to 18 hours, and the best part is that its slim and light design makes carrying it a breeze.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and it has 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants available. Both devices feature the new Thunderbolt 4 ports, and provide a full day's worth of charge in a portable form factor.
Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can also consider going for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, which is currently available starting at $1,770 after scoring a 16 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,100, which means that you can score $330 in savings. In addition, this model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a convertible design that makes it a great tool for creators. Of course, you can also get more power under the hood with the 32GB RAM model that also arrives with twice as much storage space for $2,380 after receiving a 12 percent discount that translates to $320 savings. Either way, you will get a 14,4-inch touchscreen display.
Other options come in as the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, which is currently available for $800 and is a more budget-friendly option for those interested in creativity, as it arrives with a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space. In addition, it currently receives a 27 percent discount, which means you can get one and save $300. You can also add the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop to your options, as it sells for $789 after a $100 discount. And the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is another cool option that goes for $1,400 after receiving a 26 percent discount that translates to $500 savings.