We start today’s deals with a cool selection of laptops that are currently receiving up to 27 percent savings. First up, the very impressive Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is now available for $1,400 after scoring an 18 percent discount. You will also find options from ASUS, Samsung, and more, so check them out.

Amazon’s best Black Friday Deals will let you score a new 2022 model of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 for $1,400 after receiving an 18 percent discount, which translates to $300 savings, as this model usually goes for $1,700. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, a fast Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, long-lasting battery life that will keep you working for up to 18 hours, and the best part is that its slim and light design makes carrying it a breeze.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and it has 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants available. Both devices feature the new Thunderbolt 4 ports, and provide a full day's worth of charge in a portable form factor. See at Amazon

Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can also consider going for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, which is currently available starting at $1,770 after scoring a 16 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,100, which means that you can score $330 in savings. In addition, this model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a convertible design that makes it a great tool for creators. Of course, you can also get more power under the hood with the 32GB RAM model that also arrives with twice as much storage space for $2,380 after receiving a 12 percent discount that translates to $320 savings. Either way, you will get a 14,4-inch touchscreen display.

Other options come in as the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, which is currently available for $800 and is a more budget-friendly option for those interested in creativity, as it arrives with a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space. In addition, it currently receives a 27 percent discount, which means you can get one and save $300. You can also add the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop to your options, as it sells for $789 after a $100 discount. And the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is another cool option that goes for $1,400 after receiving a 26 percent discount that translates to $500 savings.