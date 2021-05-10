We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available on the market. If you’re looking to get the most powerful Intel Powered MacBook Pro, you have to head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the 16-inch model selling for $2,499 after getting a $300 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i9 processor, 1TB of storage space, and 16GB RAM. It is available on Space Gray and Silver, and it features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, Touch Bar and Touch ID. If you want to pay less for your 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can also get the Intel Core i7 variant which comes with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. It is currently getting a $200 discount on both color options, meaning you can grab yours for $2,199.

However, we have a third option for anyone who just wants a new laptop to get basic work done. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-one Laptop is getting a $120 discount, which leaves it available for $450. This Chromebook comes with an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage space under the hood.

If you grab a new laptop, you must also consider getting your hands on a new dock with more ports than the ones we usually find in modern laptops. The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is currently getting an $80 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $270. This dock comes with a 50cm Thunderbolt cable, dual 4K support, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and more. You can also get more storage space for your current laptop with a Samsung 879 QVO SATA III SSD. The 1TB option starts at $105 after a $15 discount, but the best savings come with the 8TB and 4TB options, as they sell for $400 and $800 after with $30 and $80 savings, respectively.

And if you’re looking for a new mouse, the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is getting a $50 discount, leaving it available for $100. Maybe the only bad thing about these is the fact that you need to be charging them every once in a while. But there’s a way around this issue. You can also get a Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System that sells for $120.