Save up to 30 percent on eufy Security products, outdoor solar lights and more

You can currently score great savings on several eufy Security products, starting with the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System 4-cam kit that is currently available for $493 after receiving an $87 discount. This home security cam system features 2K resolution, 365-day battery life, advanced night vision, and the best part is that you won’t need to pay any kind of monthly fee to keep an eye on what happens in your home.

However, you can also opt for more affordable options, as you can also get the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit that retails for $170 after scoring $70 savings. However, you will need to add the on-page coupon to take full advantage of this deal. If not, don’t worry, as you would still manage to score a $60 discount. Either way, you will be purchasing a new set with a couple of outdoor cameras that will deliver 180-day battery life, HomeKit compatibility, IP67 rating, night vision, 1080p resolution, and more. And you can also add an extra camera to your current Kit for $90 after getting a $30 discount, which translates to 25 percent savings.

Other eufy Security deals include the [SoloCam E2]0() that is now available for $70 after a $30 discount. This wireless standalone outdoor security camera works over Wi-Fi, and it is completely wire-free. It also comes with 1080p resolution, an IP65 rating, night vision, and more. The SoloCam E40 is a bit more expensive, as it will go for $100 after a $30 discount. This option features advanced AI person-detection, two-way audio, 2K resolution, a 90dB alarm, and more.

You can also consider the Aootek outdoor solar lights 2-pack that is now available for just 21 after receiving a massive 40 percent discount. They feature three different lighting models, including security, permanent all night, and smart brightness control, and don’t worry about the elements, as they also come with an IP65 rating. LEPOWER’s 3500LM Dusk to Dawn LED Security Lights are also on sale, and you can get one for just $30 after scoring a $10 discount.